Lakers News: Frank Vogel Talks Big-Three Strategy, Isaiah Thomas Rumors and More

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

At first blush, Westbrook may not seem like an ideal complement to the core of James and Davis. Partnering those two with a dynamic outside shooter like Buddy Hield would seem like a more natural strategy—which may be why L.A. was close to a Hield trade before acquiring Westbrook.

However, head coach Frank Vogel envisions an offense involving Westbrook, James and Davis that capitalizes on fast-break opportunities.

" I think we’re going to be an extremely dynamic fast breaking team, and one that can play off of all three guys, in many different ways," Vogel said, per Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll. "I think with the speed, athleticism of those guys plus the complementary parts we put together, the shooters and the defenders, I think we got a real chance this year to do something special."

If Los Angeles can get enough perimeter shooting from additions like Nunn and Wayne Ellington, Vogel's strategy could indeed be a championship-winning formula. Vogel is a defensive coach, and his squad had the league's best team defensive rating this past season.

If L.A. can consistently play tough defense while applying pressure in transition, they should be able to wear down even the best of potential postseason foes.