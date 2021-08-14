Every NBA Team's Biggest Problem After Free-Agency Madness

0 of 30

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

As NBA rosters take shape across the league, we can get a good idea of where every team's strengths and weaknesses lie.

While many franchises have filled vacancies through the draft, free agency and trades, no roster is perfect (no, not even the Brooklyn Nets). Work remains for all 30 teams, although more for some than others.

Here are the roster problems every NBA team needs to address before training camp.