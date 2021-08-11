Power-Ranking Every NBA Team Post-Free Agency

0 of 30

A lot can change in a few weeks, especially NBA power rankings.

The last version was released just before the draft and free agency began, meaning there's been a ton of player movement over the past 21 days. Seeing players like Russell Westbrook, Jonas Valanciunas, Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, Kyle Kuzma and others traded also helped shake up the rankings, with more transactions likely to come before the start of the season.

How much did the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls jump following deals for Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan? What about the Knicks after signing Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier? Are we prepared for a world where the San Antonio Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA?

Now with the draft over and free agency cooling down, here's how all 30 teams stack up.