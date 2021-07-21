2021-22 Power Rankings: Who Has the Best Chance to Dethrone Milwaukee Bucks?

0 of 30

With the 2020-21 NBA season over, it's already time to start thinking about 2021-22.

While some rosters are already stacked heading into next year, others are a mystery box of cap space and/or draft picks, meaning they could look far different in just a few weeks.

For these rankings, only the current rosters are being considered for placement. This means soon-to-be free agents don't count as part of the rosters anymore, Cade Cunningham isn't a Detroit Piston yet and the New York Knicks' cap space means nothing right now.

Players with 2021-22 player options also won't count as members of the roster unless they've already opted in, thus affecting the rankings of the Los Angeles Clippers (Kawhi Leonard), Phoenix Suns (Chris Paul) and others.

These rankings will certainly change after the 2021 NBA draft, free agency and trade season. For now, here's how all 30 teams stack up heading into a busy offseason.