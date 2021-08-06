Lakers Rumors: Latest on Andre Iguodala, Russell Westbrook Trade and Alex Caruso

0 of 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been active so far in the 2021 NBA offseason.

At this rate, they're barely recognizable beyond superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, at least for Lakers' fans without great memories.

Those more familiar with the franchise will recognize several players from past purple-and-gold teams, like Dwight Howard (back for a third time!), Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore and Trevor Ariza. But as far as the 2020-21 squad is concerned, nearly the entire roster has been turned over around the stars.

And the offseason is ongoing, which means more rumblings continue to rise to the surface. Let's break down the latest buzz in Laker Land.