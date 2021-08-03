Lakers News: Latest on Marc Gasol's Future, Carmelo Anthony Rumors and More

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Marc Gasol is coming back to Los Angeles, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported.

The announcement came after the 36-year old lost to Team USA as part of the Spanish national team Tuesday and was a surprise to some following a frustrating 2020-21 season.

Gasol joined Los Angeles a year ago under the assumption that he would be part of the starting lineup. He was benched in favor of Andre Drummond, a decision that did not sit well with the veteran player.

"When I signed with the team, I was signed to contribute to the team, especially the two main guys, to help their games and accomplish their goals, which is win another championship," he told the media last April (h/t Silver Screen and Roll).

"It’s a hard pill to swallow because I know I’m going to be out of the lineup at some point. That’s never easy on the player. As a basketball player you want to play, you want to contribute, especially when you’ve made that commitment for that reason, but we’ll see."

With Drummond's contract up, it appears as though Gasol views the situation in LA to be one worth coming back to. With the return of Dwight Howard to the team, Gasol is almost certain to split time with the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Add to that the possibility that Anthony Davis takes away minutes by playing more at the center position, per discussions with Russel Westbrook that were had during recruitment of the former Washington Wizard, and one must question whether there are enough minutes for Gasol to stay content.