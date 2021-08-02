NBA Free Agency 2021: Latest Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan Rumors

1 of 3

In June, the Los Angeles Clippers made their first Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history without its top star Kawhi Leonard. Now, the two-time NBA champion has a decision to make as he opted out of his $36 million contract to become a free agent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggested that "the expectation is that Leonard will negotiate a new deal to stay with Clippers."

According to Yahoo Sports, Leonard is eligible for a max deal worth 35 percent of the salary cap, or $39 million, giving him a chance to earn $175 million over the next four years. However, he could stand to make up to $250 million next summer if he re-signs for one year and re-enters free agency when the team would own his full Bird rights

So, it seems likely that the five-time All-Star would secure a contract with the organization as he prepares to recuperate in hopes to return next year. Then, he could command an even larger salary once he's healthy. This could also give him the opportunity to potentially make another pay push without making a long-term commitment.

The elite two-player sustained a partial ACL tear during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, forcing him to miss the remainder of the playoffs. As such, Leonard underwent surgery on his right knee on July 19. The typical recovery time for a Grade II tear means the 30-year-old will be out for the first half of the season, with a return as early as January.