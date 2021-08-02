Updated Predictions and Landing Spots from Latest News

1 of 4

Eric Espada/Getty Images

In July 2019, the Golden State Warriors made the business to decision to trade Andre Iguodala for financial flexibility to help pivot after Kevin Durant's departure. Nearly three months later, Iguodala was saying he'd live at least the next five or six years in the Bay Area and acknowledging he forgot at times he was no longer a Warrior, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

The split never felt permanent, in other words, giving the trade less "Goodbye" vibes and more of a "See you later" feel.

Later became now when the Miami Heat reportedly, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, decided against picking up Iguodala's $15 million team option for next season. He is already expected to chat with the Warriors, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, though the Los Angeles Lakers also have interest, per ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

The Lakers are interesting. They're arguably closer to championship contention, and their franchise follows the lead of Iguodala's old agent, Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

But they don't have the history with Iguodala that the Warriors do. They didn't win three championships with him like the Warriors did. They don't have the Silicon Valley connections to appeal to to his business side as the Warriors have.

Iguodala's pull back to the Bay Area should be strong. The interest from the Dubs' side might be even stronger since they need reliable vets to help them return to the championship chase.

Prediction: Warriors sign Iguodala to a two-year deal with a team option.