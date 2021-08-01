Bulls Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Lonzo Ball, Derrick Rose, Lauri Markkanen

0 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls haven't been to the playoffs since the 2016-17 season. Chicago did show signs of progress under new head coach Billy Donovan this past season, though, topping the 30-win mark for the first time since its last postseason appearance.

Naturally, the next stage of the rebuilding process will involve strengthening the roster. That began in last Thursday's draft, where Chicago took Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu with the 38th pick—the Bulls had no first-rounder because of the Nikola Vucevic trade.

Chicago now turns its attention to free agency, which unofficially begins Monday at 6 p.m. ET—signings cannot become official until August 6. Adding point guard help appears to be the Bulls' primary focus, and a couple of intriguing options are on the proverbial table.

Here, we'll dig into the latest Bulls buzz on the verge of free agency.