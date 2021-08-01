Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Spencer Dinwiddie, Evan Fournier, More

0 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The New York Knicks made positive strides during the 2020-21 season. They went 41-31 and made it to the playoffs, marking the first time they reached the postseason since 2013.

In order to build on that performance, they could be in the market for some of the top players on the free-agent market. If they are successful in landing one or two, they could be poised to make a deep playoff run next season.

Free agency begins Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET, but NBA teams can start negotiating with players Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Knicks with free agency drawing closer.