The Best and Worst of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

We're often watching LeBron James trying to add to his GOAT case, or Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant attempting to establish themselves as inner-circle Hall of Famers, so the 2021 playoffs' comparatively smaller stakes have been undeniably refreshing.

Prior to the postseason, questions about the efficacy of players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Trae Young and Deandre Ayton against more experienced rosters seemed valid. With Milwaukee's revenge-series win against the Miami Heat and Phoenix's defeat of the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round, Antetokounmpo's Bucks and Booker's Suns quickly silenced doubters.

Young and the Atlanta Hawks dominated the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the following round.

All three of these teams made the conference finals, and the Bucks now lead the Suns in the Finals 3-2. This would be Milwaukee's first championship in 50 years and Phoenix's (and point guard Chris Paul's) first. The Hawks have never made the NBA Finals in their Peach State home, while the fourth conference finalist—the Los Angeles Clippers—had never even been that far before.

The older guard will be heard from again. But this year's squads appear to be here to stay, which would make the next few seasons even more thrilling.