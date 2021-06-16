X

    LeBron James Sounds off on Condensed NBA Schedule After Kawhi Leonard's Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James offered his thoughts Wednesday as the NBA playoffs will be down another marquee star.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Kawhi Leonard will be out indefinitely for what the Los Angeles Clippers worry could be an ACL injury. James wished Leonard well on social media:

    The four-time MVP proceeded to vent his general frustration with the condensed schedule for the 2020-21 season:

