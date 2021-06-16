LeBron James Sounds off on Condensed NBA Schedule After Kawhi Leonard's Injury

LeBron James Sounds off on Condensed NBA Schedule After Kawhi Leonard's InjuryJune 16, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James offered his thoughts Wednesday as the NBA playoffs will be down another marquee star.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Kawhi Leonard will be out indefinitely for what the Los Angeles Clippers worry could be an ACL injury. James wished Leonard well on social media:
The four-time MVP proceeded to vent his general frustration with the condensed schedule for the 2020-21 season:
LeBron James @KingJames
They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE
