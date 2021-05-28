Hawks' Trae Young: Knicks Fan Spitting on Me Was 'Disgusting'; 'That's Uncalled For'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young said a fan attempting to spit on him during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden was "uncalled for" and "disgusting."

Speaking to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth before tipoff of Game 3 against the New York Knicks on Friday, Young said he has no problem with fans booing him or chanting at him but that a line was crossed.

On Thursday, the Knicks announced they investigated the spitting incident and banned the fan responsible from attending games at MSG indefinitely.

