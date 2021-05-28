X

    Hawks' Trae Young: Knicks Fan Spitting on Me Was 'Disgusting'; 'That's Uncalled For'

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 29, 2021

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young said a fan attempting to spit on him during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden was "uncalled for" and "disgusting."

    Speaking to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth before tipoff of Game 3 against the New York Knicks on Friday, Young said he has no problem with fans booing him or chanting at him but that a line was crossed. 

    On Thursday, the Knicks announced they investigated the spitting incident and banned the fan responsible from attending games at MSG indefinitely. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

