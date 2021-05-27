Russell Westbrook Says 'S--t Is Getting Out of Hand' After Fan Dumps Popcorn on Him

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was still angry with the fan who threw popcorn at him during his team's 120-95 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, telling reporters "this shit is getting out of hand."

"They don't give a f--k," he told reporters. "Disrespect. … It's bulls--t. They feel like they're untouchable, they can say what they want."

He continued, saying, "I wouldn't come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens. ... In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does."

The incident happened as Westbrook was walking back to the locker room after he suffered an ankle injury. Security and event staff had to hold him back in the immediate aftermath he was so upset.

It is notable that Westbrook said fans feel "untouchable" considering this is not his first altercation with one.

A Utah Jazz fan was banned for life from Vivint Arena in 2019 when Westbrook said he shouted racist and derogatory remarks his way. Westbrook, then with the Oklahoma City Thunder, yelled in the direction of the fan in a heated scene.

In 2016, a 76ers fan was ejected for flashing double middle fingers at the Thunder guard.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

LeBron James was among those who supported Westbrook on Wednesday, saying the players want to see who threw the popcorn:

Valerie Camillo, who is the president of business operations for Wells Fargo Center, said it was a display of "classless, unacceptable behavior" in a statement:

"It's disgusting," Wizards teammate Bradley Beal told reporters. "It may be one bad apple. That's BS. We got a lot of nasty fans. I even got some crazy language spoken to me tonight and my kids are sitting there."

According to the NBA TV broadcast, the fan was ejected from the game.

In terms of the actual game and series, Philadelphia is in full control with a 2-0 lead after Wednesday. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid each had 22 points in the latest win, while Tobias Harris added 19 points and nine boards.

Beal spearheaded the effort for Washington with 33 points.