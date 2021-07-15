Red Sox's Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 MLB Season

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

A year after finishing in the American League East cellar, the Boston Red Sox have climbed to the top of the division standings once again with a 55-36 record at the All-Star break.

The offense has been among the most potent in baseball behind stellar seasons from Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. The bullpen has been vastly improved, improving from 27th in the majors in ERA (5.79) to eighth (3.57 ERA) behind lights out closer Matt Barnes.

The starting rotation has stayed healthy enough that five pitchers have made all but two starts on the year, but beyond All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, their starters have been inconsistent for much of the year.

With the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays all nipping at their heels as potential playoff contenders, the Red Sox will have their work cut out over the season's final months.

Ahead we've provided a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Red Sox team to reach the postseason.