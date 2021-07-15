Yankees' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 MLB Season

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Yankees entered the All-Star break tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for third in the American League East standings with a 46-43 record.

They are 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second place, eight games behind the rival Boston Red Sox for the division lead, and 4.5 games back in the AL wild-card standings.

Can series wins over the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros leading into the break serve as a springboard for a strong second half?

We'll know early on. They play the Red Sox eight times in their next 10 games, and that stretch will likely determine whether they buy, sell or stand pat at this year's trade deadline.

Ahead we've provided a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Yankees team to reach the postseason.