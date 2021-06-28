Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Portland Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard

0 of 4

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The NBA's offseason rumor mill couldn't even wait for the offseason to start churning this year.

Just over a week after a Kemba Walker was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and before the Finals have even started, Yahoo's Chris Haynes dropped a bomb:

"The enormous backlash from the Portland Trail Blazers' process to hire a new coach and his concerns on whether a championship contender can be built have become factors that may push the franchise player—Damian Lillard—out the door, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

"Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media for a pending coaching hire he played no part in consummating, sources said."

The hire Haynes is referring to, of course, is that of Chauncey Billups, whose selection was followed by the aforementioned backlash regarding sexual assault allegations from 1997.

If that does indeed lead to a trade request, Lillard will instantly become the hottest name on the market.

He's seventh in NBA history in offensive box plus/minus (BPM "...is a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player’s contribution to the team when that player is on the court," according to Basketball Reference). He has six All-Star and six All-NBA selections. And over the past two seasons, he's averaged 29.4 points, 7.8 assists and 4.1 threes with a 39.6 three-point percentage.

If he's available, multiple bidding wars will likely ensue.

Of course, stars of this caliber can have some say in the outcome of a trade. If Lillard's representatives make it clear he doesn't want to go to a certain market, the team there might be hesitant to offer a trove of assets. Being under contract through 2024-25 may mitigate that, though.

The bottom line is that the Blazers can get a customized start-your-own-rebuild kit in exchange for Lillard. If he's traded, multiple picks, matching salary and perhaps some young talent would head back to Portland.

The front office could try to ride this out, though. Again, he's under contract for four more seasons. There's plenty of history between this team and player. And maybe an aggressive push for someone like Ben Simmons could show Lillard that the organization is serious about shaking things up.

If the relationship is beyond repair, though, expect to see countless hypothetical trade packages. The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat figure to be common among those ideas, but realistic deals are hard to come by for all three (unless Paul George or Bam Adebayo are available).

The Oklahoma City Thunder, with their seemingly bottomless treasure chest of future draft picks, will surely be talked about too, but they're in a market that may struggle to retain stars.

"You are not a franchise who says, 'We're saving these picks to trade for the next disgruntled star...'" ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post (50:10 mark). "You're not in a market where you can take a disgruntled star, for the most part, on an expiring, or two years left, and be confident, unless they've indicated to you that they're going to stay."

Lillard has more than a year or two left, but the chance of taking a disgruntled star who stays disgruntled has to at least be mildly concerning for the Thunder, especially since Lillard and whatever is left in OKC isn't going to compete for a title any time soon.

So instead, let's look at some teams that may have the necessary combination of young talent, outgoing salary (or cap space), picks and remaining talent to make both Portland and Lillard think.