Lakers Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Spencer Dinwiddie and LA's 2021 Draft Plans

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers exited the postseason in the opening round and will now look to regroup in the offseason. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will continue to be the core of the roster for the foreseeable future, but this past season proved that one great duo isn't enough.

With both James and Davis missing significant time during the regular season, Los Angeles' lack of supporting talent and depth was exposed. Some retooling is likely in order, though the Lakers are light on options.

Los Angeles is projected to be over the salary cap this offseason, it doesn't have many tradeable assets, and it holds the 22nd overall pick in the draft.

Changes are coming, though, and you'll find a look at the latest offseason Lakers buzz here.