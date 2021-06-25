Lakers Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Spencer Dinwiddie and LA's 2021 Draft PlansJune 25, 2021
Lakers Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Spencer Dinwiddie and LA's 2021 Draft Plans
The Los Angeles Lakers exited the postseason in the opening round and will now look to regroup in the offseason. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will continue to be the core of the roster for the foreseeable future, but this past season proved that one great duo isn't enough.
With both James and Davis missing significant time during the regular season, Los Angeles' lack of supporting talent and depth was exposed. Some retooling is likely in order, though the Lakers are light on options.
Los Angeles is projected to be over the salary cap this offseason, it doesn't have many tradeable assets, and it holds the 22nd overall pick in the draft.
Changes are coming, though, and you'll find a look at the latest offseason Lakers buzz here.
Spencer Dinwiddie Looking to Go "Home"
If the Lakers hope to make any notable moves in free agency, they will have to clear some cap space and/or complete a sign-and-trade of some sort—more on that shortly. Should that happen, one possible target could be Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.
Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News recently reported that Dinwiddie—a Los Angeles native—would prefer to return to L.A. this offseason.
"Home is the preferred destination," one source said, per Winfield. "But he wants to secure his financial future, too."
Paying Dinwiddie would be the tricky part, as Winfield noted in the report.
"Home for Dinwiddie is Los Angeles, where he spent the entire season rehabbing from his ACL tear at Phenom Sports Performance," Winfield wrote. "If Dinwiddie were to join the Lakers or Clippers, it would have to be in a sign-and-trade."
Dinwiddie suffered a partial ACL tear in late December, but he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists during the 2019-20 season. Theoretically, the Lakers could bolster their scoring support by adding Dinwiddie this offseason.
Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder Could Be out
Trades could be the key to creating cap space for Los Angeles, and at least one member of the current roster was reportedly shopped before the trade deadline. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported last month that L.A. tried to deal Kyle Kuzma.
"They made a bunch of calls," one assistant general manager told Fischer. "They were very active."
ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears (h/t NBA Central) recently noted that Kuzma "looks" like he's on the way out of Los Angeles.
Spears mentions Kemba Walker as a potential trade target in a Kuzma deal. While the Oklahoma City Thunder just acquired Walker from the Boston Celtics, they could move him sooner than later.
According to Winfield, another Walker trade is "imminent."
Last year's prized offseason acquisition, Dennis Schroder, could also be on the move. He's scheduled to become a free agent, but could also be a sign-and-trade candidate for the Lakers.
"They have Dennis Schroder, that's going to be their biggest free agent piece that they have. Either you bring him back or you use him in a sign and trade. I expect the Lakers to be open to either possibility," NBA insider Shams Charania said, via Stadium.
It's possible that Kuzma and/or Schroder are still Lakers next season, but it wouldn't be a shock to see both of them playing elsewhere either.
Lakers Putting in Work at Scouting Combine
This week brought the NBA scouting combine, and the Lakers have apparently been busy digging into potential draft targets.
According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Gonzaga prospect Corey Kispert said that Los Angeles has been among the teams to interview him. Virginia's Trey Murphy III said the same, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.
Portuguese prospect Neemias Queta also said that he's been interviewed by Los Angeles, according to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports Utah.
All three prospects should be viable targets for Los Angeles. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently released an updated draft board and ranked Kispert at No. 27. Murphy was ranked No. 31, while Queta was listed as a "second-rounder to watch."
This is expected to be a deep and talented draft class. Even though L.A. is picking near the bottom of Round 1, quality depth could still be added through the draft.