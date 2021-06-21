2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospects Ahead of Tuesday's Lottery

4 of 6

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

20. Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SG/SF, Junior)

19. Alperen Sengun (Turkey, C, 2002)

18. Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

17. Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)

16. Kai Jones (Texas, PF, Sophomore)

15. Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)

14. Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)

13. Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)

12. James Bouknight (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)

11. Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG/SF, Freshman)

Bouknight vs. Moody

Bouknight versus Moody is a good debate in the late-lottery discussion. Bouknight is more creative off the dribble and athletic around the rim. Moody looks bigger and longer and shot much better as a freshman than Bouknight did as a sophomore.

I'm not as worried about Bouknight's jumper, though I'm having a tough time picturing a fringe-star, given the small margin for error for a scoring 2-guard who doesn't provide playmaking or defensive value. It seems more realistic to project a best-case outcome resulting in a Jordan Clarkson-type.

He also has a lower floor due to the possibility of his three-point game plateauing, a shot selection that leaves him vulnerable to inefficiency, and minimal impact as a passer or defender.

There is less variability when it comes to imagining Moody outcomes. But even his floor represents a valued archetype as an off-ball shot-maker with defensive tools to guard 2s and 3s. Moody comes off as an easier fit with a more bankable signature skill and still plenty of room for growth with his self-creation.

Cooper: Star or change-of-pace specialist?

Passing translates, and Cooper has the speed and elusiveness to continue putting himself in playmaking position to pass at the next level. Just five NCAA freshmen have averaged at least eight assists, including Trae Young and T.J. Ford, and Cooper was on pace to become the sixth if he played a whole season.

But despite averaging 20.2 points, he shot 47.9 percent at the rim and 22.8 percent from three. Aside from lacking explosion at the basket, he made poor rim reads, often going up for contested layups. Too frequently, he chose to elevate off two feet, hurting his ability to separate. As for his jumper, his release is slow and he gets little elevation from his legs.

I'm still banking on the high assist rate carrying over. But what about his scoring? Will more space in the NBA lead to easier finishes and larger layup windows? And is his 82.5 free-throw percentage an encouraging indicator for his shooting development?

Given how effective he projects to be at creating open looks for teammates, he shouldn't need to average 20 points to make a star or quality-starter impact. But he'll be difficult to play full-time minutes as a ball-dominant, turnover-prone, inefficient scorer, limited shooter and negative defender.