Scottie Pippen: Phil Jackson Calling Final Shot for Toni Kukoc Was 'Racial Move'

Chicago Bulls forward Toni Kukoc hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating shot to beat the New York Knicks 104-102 in Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

That night reigns in NBA infamy because Bulls forward Scottie Pippen refused to take the court after head coach Phil Jackson called for Kukoc to take the shot instead of him during a pre-play timeout.

Twenty-seven years later, Pippen spoke with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ Magazine about that night and a host of other topics, saying that he thinks Jackson's decision was a "racial move":

"I don't think it's a mystery, you need to read between the fine lines. It was my first year playing without Michael Jordan, why wouldn't I be taking that last shot? I been through all the ups and downs, the battles with the Pistons and now you gonna insult me and tell me to take it out?

"I thought it was a pretty low blow. I felt like it was an opportunity to give [Kukoc] a rise. It was a racial move to give him a rise. After all I've been through with this organization, now you're gonna tell me to take the ball out and throw it to Toni Kukoc? You're insulting me. That's how I felt."

Pippen emerged as the Bulls' No. 1 superstar during the 1993-94 season after NBA legend Michael Jordan retired for the first time before the season. Pippen finished third in the NBA MVP voting that year, averaging 22.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Nearly three decades later, Pippen is still annoyed that Jackson gave the shot to Kukoc.

"Yeah," Pippen said when asked if he was referring to Jackson. "Go back and look at it. It was my team. Why are you telling me take the ball out on a game-tying shot. It wasn't even a game-winning shot. Why are you trying to let him be the hero? He ain't the leader of this team. No. You trying to make him a hero to hit that shot. If he misses, he playing with house money. He playing what I done earned here. Okay? I have been earning this for Michael Jordan for years and he gets the last shot. And I'm supposed to step inside and let Kukoc get in there?"

Pippen previously called Jackson's decision an "insult" during The Last Dance docuseries, per NBC Sports Chicago.

Pippen was also critical of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who later mentioned the Bulls star's refusal to take the court in a response on Twitter:

As for Kukoc, the left-hander is appreciative of Pippen's efforts when he joined the team in the 1990s.

"I love Scottie," Kukoc told ESPN's Zach Lowe in May 2020. "The guy that helped me the most those first two years was Scottie. I never felt [the criticism] was mean. He was trying to point me in the right direction."

Per NBC Sports Chicago, Kukoc also said Pippen was his favorite teammate.