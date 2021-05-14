Bold Predictions Between Now and the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The 2019 World Series champs have been trying to keep their championship window open for a run at a second title. The Nats finished last in the NL East last season with a 26-34 record (it tied the New York Mets for the worst record in the division, but the Mets held the tiebreaker), but it was a strange, coronavirus pandemic-shortened season. The Nationals were without Stephen Strasburg for most of the season (he made two starts), and it was difficult for a lot of teams to get into any sort of rhythm.

But the Nationals have gotten off to a terrible start in a winnable division. Washington is 14-19 and five games behind the division-leading Mets. Even more troubling is the 3-7 record in the last 10 games. At the end of April, the Nats strung four straight wins together, but that's their longest winning streak. It shows some serious inconsistency.

FanGraphs gives the Washington Nationals a 9.3 percent chance of making the playoffs. Is the championship window closing sooner than anticipated? Maybe, but it would benefit the Nats to try to keep it open a little longer.

Strasburg and Juan Soto have been injured for portions of this season, which hasn't helped matters, but they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Strasburg is signed through 2026 and has a full no-trade clause in his contract. Soto is under team control through 2024 and is due for a big payday and a long-term contract on par with his peers in Atlanta (Ronald Acuna Jr.) and San Diego (Fernando Tatis Jr.). Patrick Corbin will likely be in the rotation through 2024. Trea Turner has another year of team control before he hits free agency.

So, how do the Nationals keep the window of contention open in order to capitalize on their homegrown talent? They trade Mad Max.

Trading Scherzer would expedite the retooling process. He'll be a free agent following this season, he's 36 years old and his 1.1 fWAR suggests he's valuable enough to command a prospect package that might have some MLB-ready talent.