Realistic Best-Case Scenarios for Every Projected NBA Playoff Team

Milwaukee Bucks

Best-Case Scenario: Finals win

Milwaukee's winning percentage is a far cry from where it was in each of the two previous seasons, but there's an argument it is better equipped for the postseason than before.

Even if we've grown a little numb to the basic numbers, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still putting up MVP-caliber production. And Khris Middleton is once again within shouting distance of 50-40-90 shooting splits. But the real difference is the addition of Jrue Holiday.

The former New Orleans Pelican is bigger and more switchable than Eric Bledsoe was. Defenders also respect his range a bit more, which opens up a little space inside.

With those three, the Bucks might have the East's best combination of players to throw at Harden, Durant and Irving.

The concern that remains is what happens if teams can force Giannis to shoot jumpers (his percentages outside the paint have gone down this season). But Holiday can help on that front too, thanks to his ability to manufacture shots for himself and others from scratch.

This roster is strong enough to win it all, but previous postseason struggles and a possible lack of depth keep it out of the first tier.

Philadelphia 76ers

Best-Case Scenario: Finals win

Within weeks of his arrival as president of basketball operations in November last year, Daryl Morey traded for the missing puzzle pieces in Philadelphia. In jettisoning Josh Richardson and Al Horford and acquiring Seth Curry and Danny Green, he suddenly made the Sixers' starting lineup logical. As long as Ben Simmons is your 1, you need loads of shooting everywhere else.

That's what Curry and Green provide (as well as strong perimeter defense from Green). And Joel Embiid shooting up to 37.7 percent from deep didn't hurt either. When those three share the floor with other holdovers, Simmons and Tobias Harris, Philadelphia is an eye-popping plus-17.6 points per 100 possessions.

Even with Embiid's absences, that five-man lineup has (by far) the best raw plus-minus in the league.

And in the playoffs, when rotations are often tightened a bit, having a dominant first five can go a long way.

Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Dwight Howard will probably help the bench play some feisty possessions, but Philly will need the stars to shine bright to go all the way.

Utah Jazz

Best-Case Scenario: Finals win

It's easy to fall into comparisons of the Jazz to the 2014-15 Hawks or the Bucks of the last couple of seasons. It's a dominant regular-season team (Utah has the 14th-best simple rating system in NBA history) without a star who's made it all the way to the mountaintop.

Of course, it's easy to pick against a contender. The odds are always better for the field than they are for any individual team (with the possible exception of a few dynasties). On a purely objective basis, there's a case for the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert is having one of the greatest defensive campaigns in league history. Both members of the starting backcourt, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley, were All-Stars. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles are first and second in betting odds for Sixth Man of the Year. And Bojan Bogdanovic is a flamethrower from three again.

Surrounding Gobert with all that shooting has made the Jazz a dangerous offensive team (and they're still a dominant defense). They've already wrapped up the record for threes per game for a full season, and they're tied for second in the league in three-point percentage.

A prolonged cold streak is possible, but being off for four out of seven games would be unusual.