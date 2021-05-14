Handing Out Awards for Every NBA Team This Season

30 of 30

MVP: Bradley Beal

Russell Westbrook's triple-doubles always impress, but Bradley Beal was the Washington Wizards' most consistent and productive player. The league's leading scorer until Stephen Curry went thermonuclear in April, Beal is averaging 31.4 points per game. He's on pace to score at least 400 more points than his closest teammate.

While Westbrook's minutes actually drive Washington's net rating down for the year, Beal's coincide with a 4.5-point boost in the positive direction.

There's no statistic to capture it, but Beal's complete offensive game means the Wizards can surround him with all different kinds of talent. Westbrook, meanwhile, has limitations (like the absence of a perimeter shot) that have to be actively schemed around.

DPOY: Robin Lopez

Wizards opponents hit a much lower percentage of their shots at the rim with Robin Lopez in the game, and his box-out mastery predictably produced gains in defensive rebound rate when he was on the floor.

Lopez isn't a flashy "soaring from out of nowhere" shot-blocker, and he's not adept in switching situations. But he's generally positioned well, communicates and is willing to take contact for the good of the team.

Best Newcomer: Russell Westbrook

Daniel Gafford was a great deadline get on the cheap, and he projects as a useful rotation center going forward. Had he spent more time with the team, he would likely have been DPOY.

But we can't pretend any new Wizard was better than Westbrook.

Sure, we implicitly devalued his triple-doubles in the MVP section while also pointing out more of his weaknesses than strengths. Although his stat-hoarding gets more attention than it should, Russ' ability to energize his team with nonstop competitive fury doesn't get enough notice.

Washington's late rally this season, which has seen it barge into a play-in spot, is tied directly to Westbrook playing more and playing better since the All-Star break.

Maybe This Was Enough Award: Scott Brooks

Had the Wizards continued their unintentional tank, there would have been no doubt about head coach Scott Brooks' future. This season was the last on his five-year contract, and the fact that he began the campaign without an extension in place further supported the belief that he wouldn't be around in 2021-22. Organizations rarely let a coach they value reach "free agency."

Now that Washington is ensconced as a play-in team—one that has the star power to put a scare into a high seed if it were to reach the playoffs—maybe Brooks will be back after all.

