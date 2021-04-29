NFL Draft 2021: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2021: Round 1 Grades for Every PickApril 29, 2021
As the 2021 NFL draft kicks into gear, with this year's celebration taking place in Cleveland, every organization is ready to roll. The opportunity to drastically improve will be available, though everyone should be cautious regarding expectations.
"If you're going into the draft looking for a cure-all player, I think that's a little misguided," Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters last week.
This year's event—more than any other—will be fascinating after the lack of NFL Scouting Combine and team visits. Numerous prospects didn't even play last season because of opt-outs. A lack of uniformity within medical evaluations and workout results made life more difficult for scouting departments as well.
"It's just been a little more difficult, 'cause we've had to go back and dig," Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "I mean we're going back and watching 2018, 2019, 2020 tape on guys, trying to get them right. So there's a little more uncertainty, but you just keep watching and digging and projecting of what these players can be."
All of the uncertainty makes the entire process captivating and far more volatile. Stay tuned throughout the event to see if your favorite team chose a rock star or a potential flameout. We'll be updating every pick with grades as they happen.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Any prospect other than Clemson's Trevor Lawrence hearing his name called with this year's first overall pick will cause the internet to shut down, and life as everyone knows it will never be the same.
The Jaguars have all but said they're going to select Lawrence.
"When we first started and we got our staff together in late January, with [passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian] Schottenheimer and [offensive coordinator] Darrell Bevell, it was all hands on deck to make sure Trevor is the one," head coach Urban Meyer told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The starting point is obvious. It's where the Jaguars go from here and how they build around Lawrence that matters as the draft unfolds. Beyond the No. 1 overall pick, Jacksonville owns four more selections (25th, 33rd, 45th and 65th) among the top 65 picks.
Quarterback is the logical starting point, with tight end, safety and more defensive line help likely to follow.
2. New York Jets
A new regime calls for a fresh start on the roster.
Nearly two years ago, the New York Jets named Joe Douglas general manager. His qualifications for the job centered more on his ability to work with previous head coach Adam Gase than actually leading the organization.
This offseason has been very different. Gase is no longer the coach. Enter: Robert Saleh. And Douglas finally gets to put his full imprint on the roster instead of working around Gase's previous vision.
Douglas made a decisive move by trading quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick this year and second- and fourth-round selections in 2022.
From there, the team's path became obvious: The Jets will marry this regime to their preferred quarterback. BYU's Zach Wilson seems like the organizational preference. New York will have plenty to do with a second choice in the opening frame (23rd overall) and picks near the top of each subsequent round, save for the seventh.
Once the franchise's preferred quarterback is chosen, the next step involves building a strong cockpit around the incoming rookie.
3. San Francisco 49ers
The 2021 NFL draft really starts with the third pick. Well, sort of.
Everyone has a pretty good idea which direction the two teams at the top of the first round are leaning. The San Francisco 49ers remain a wild card.
Sure, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are expected to take a quarterback. After all, the franchise didn't trade three first-round picks and a bonus third-round selection this year to acquire the third overall pick for any other position.
But no one outside the organization knows exactly which quarterback the 49ers will take.
Will it be Alabama's Mac Jones? Or North Dakota State's Trey Lance? Is Ohio State's Justin Fields still in the mix?
Each proposed scenario brought nuclear-level hot takes since San Francisco completed the deal with the Miami Dolphins. Battlelines have been drawn.
Shanahan will get his guy. Yet, a large swath of people will call the coach many non-flattering names no matter which direction San Francisco goes in.