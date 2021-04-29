NFL Draft 2021: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

0 of 3

The NFL has been roaming around, evaluating all the prospects the teams can see.

Painted faces once filled stadiums those franchises can't quite reach.

Y'know, the teams could use somebody. Someone like you (insert preferred prospect name).

As the 2021 NFL draft kicks into gear, with this year's celebration taking place in Cleveland, every organization is ready to roll. The opportunity to drastically improve will be available, though everyone should be cautious regarding expectations.

"If you're going into the draft looking for a cure-all player, I think that's a little misguided," Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters last week.

This year's event—more than any other—will be fascinating after the lack of NFL Scouting Combine and team visits. Numerous prospects didn't even play last season because of opt-outs. A lack of uniformity within medical evaluations and workout results made life more difficult for scouting departments as well.

"It's just been a little more difficult, 'cause we've had to go back and dig," Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "I mean we're going back and watching 2018, 2019, 2020 tape on guys, trying to get them right. So there's a little more uncertainty, but you just keep watching and digging and projecting of what these players can be."

All of the uncertainty makes the entire process captivating and far more volatile. Stay tuned throughout the event to see if your favorite team chose a rock star or a potential flameout. We'll be updating every pick with grades as they happen.