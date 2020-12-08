Broncos' A.J. Bouye Reportedly Facing NFL Suspension for PED Violation

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye is reportedly facing a suspension from the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado.

Troy Renck of Denver7 confirmed the news, reporting a connection to Houston Texans players Bradley Roby and Will Fuller, who were each suspended six games.

Bouye began his career with the Texans before heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars and then joining the Broncos this season.

Allbright noted there could be legal ramifications after the players were "lied to by someone they trusted."

Denver acquired Bouye in March in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, helping the team overcome the loss of Chris Harris to free agency.

The cornerback has been in and out of the lineup during his first season with the team, including going on injured reserve after a Week 1 shoulder injury. He also missed his team's Week 9 game while in the concussion protocol.

Bouye has been a reliable player when on the field, starting all seven games he played while ranking second on the team with six passes defended.

The eight-year veteran has one Pro Bowl selection on his resume, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With fellow cornerback Bryce Callahan out with a foot injury, the Broncos will now be extremely thin in the secondary going forward.