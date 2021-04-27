Kevin Durant on Shot Count vs. Raptors: 'Paid to Make the Right Play Every Time'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant only took seven shots in a 116-103 road win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. That was the case in part because of the Raptors' defense, and afterward, the Nets star was asked about how tough it was to make the right plays "when they're coming at you that way":

Durant still had 17 points (5-of-7 shooting), 10 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes in the impressive 13-point victory.

KD's contributions were part of a well-rounded team effort. All eight Nets players who took the court on Tuesday scored nine or more points, with Jeff Green's 22 leading the way. The Nets outscored the Raps by 16 in the final quarter.

It was an unusual box score for the Nets, with Durant shooting more than 10 fewer field goals than his season average (17.4).

However, it's not unprecedented to see Durant post a low field-goal attempt total. He notably went 5-of-6 from the field in 35 minutes during a 121-114 win over the Detroit Pistons on March 24, 2019, when he played for the Golden State Warriors.

Regardless, Brooklyn was able to earn the win and increase its Eastern Conference lead over the Philadelphia 76ers to 1.5 games.