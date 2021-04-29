Why Celtics Won't Make a Deep Run in 2021 NBA Playoffs

1 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Every time you want to believe in this bunch, something gets in the way.

Sometimes, injuries are to blame, but even at full strength this roster hasn't inspired much confidence. They've had Tatum, Brown and Walker together in 29 games this season. They're just 16-13 in those contests, and their shared net rating across 586 minutes (plus-1.0) is worse than the team's as a whole (plus-1.4, 12th overall).

All too often, this team plays to its competition level. It can beat anyone, as shown by its solid 15-18 mark against .500 or better opponents. But it can lose to anyone too. The Celtics are just 17-12 against clubs with losing records. Those 12 losses match the Washington Wizards for the most among all clubs seeded 10th or better in either conference.

"I think we're capable," Stevens told reporters. "But ... there's a big difference between being consistent and being capable. Consistent wins out at the end of the day."