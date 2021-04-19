Joel Embiid: 76ers Have Been 'Damn Near Unbeatable' During 2020-21 NBA Season

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Safe to say, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is feeling fairly confident as the stretch run of the 2020-21 NBA season approaches.

Embiid said his team has been "damn near unbeatable" during a conversation with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and highlighted the trio of himself, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris that consistently creates matchup problems for opposing defenses:

Philadelphia entered Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 39-17. It was 1.5 games clear of the Brooklyn Nets and appears on its way toward clinching home-court advantage to the NBA Finals.

It is also riding an impressive four-game winning streak that includes victories over title contenders in the Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

It should be noted, though, that the win over the Nets came with Kevin Durant and James Harden sidelined. Kawhi Leonard didn't play in the win over the Clippers, either, although the contest against Brooklyn was probably more concerning since the Nets almost eliminated a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter without their two stars and with Kyrie Irving on the bench.

Things may go a bit differently if Harden, Durant and Irving are all together and healthy during a potential playoff matchup.

Still, it's hard to argue against the 76ers' potential. The Embiid, Simmons and Harris trio is among the best in the league, and the additions of Seth Curry and Danny Green provide shooting the team has largely been missing in past playoff runs.

The regular season won't mean anything if this team struggles again in the playoffs after it was swept away in the first round by the Boston Celtics. It is yet to make it past the second round during the Embiid era but is well-positioned to change that this season.

Especially if it is truly "unbeatable."