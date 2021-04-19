    Joel Embiid: 76ers Have Been 'Damn Near Unbeatable' During 2020-21 NBA Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Safe to say, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is feeling fairly confident as the stretch run of the 2020-21 NBA season approaches.

    Embiid said his team has been "damn near unbeatable" during a conversation with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and highlighted the trio of himself, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris that consistently creates matchup problems for opposing defenses:

    Philadelphia entered Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 39-17. It was 1.5 games clear of the Brooklyn Nets and appears on its way toward clinching home-court advantage to the NBA Finals.

    It is also riding an impressive four-game winning streak that includes victories over title contenders in the Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

    It should be noted, though, that the win over the Nets came with Kevin Durant and James Harden sidelined. Kawhi Leonard didn't play in the win over the Clippers, either, although the contest against Brooklyn was probably more concerning since the Nets almost eliminated a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter without their two stars and with Kyrie Irving on the bench.

    Things may go a bit differently if Harden, Durant and Irving are all together and healthy during a potential playoff matchup.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Still, it's hard to argue against the 76ers' potential. The Embiid, Simmons and Harris trio is among the best in the league, and the additions of Seth Curry and Danny Green provide shooting the team has largely been missing in past playoff runs.

    The regular season won't mean anything if this team struggles again in the playoffs after it was swept away in the first round by the Boston Celtics. It is yet to make it past the second round during the Embiid era but is well-positioned to change that this season.

    Especially if it is truly "unbeatable."

    Related

      Kobe's Nike Deal Is Expired

      Bryant’s estate did not renew the deal, which expired April 13

      Kobe's Nike Deal Is Expired
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kobe's Nike Deal Is Expired

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: LaMelo Could Return in 7-10 Days

      Hornets rookie is healed from wrist injury and has been cleared for individual basketball activity

      Report: LaMelo Could Return in 7-10 Days
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: LaMelo Could Return in 7-10 Days

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Sixers Not Worried About Harris' Knee Injury, It's Getting Better

      Sixers Not Worried About Harris' Knee Injury, It's Getting Better
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers Not Worried About Harris' Knee Injury, It's Getting Better

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Hill to Finally Make Sixers Debut vs. Warriors, Simmons Out

      Hill to Finally Make Sixers Debut vs. Warriors, Simmons Out
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Hill to Finally Make Sixers Debut vs. Warriors, Simmons Out

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire