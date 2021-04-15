Celtics Games That Will Determine 2021 NBA Playoff Seeding

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A frustrating 2020-21 season for the Boston Celtics has the chance to end on a high note.

It's too early to say that it will, and this team has experienced one letdown after another since losing the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat last season. But there are enough arrows pointing up for Shamrocks fans to conjure some cautious optimism.

Since March's NBA trade deadline, when the Celtics acquired Evan Fournier and promoted Robert Williams III to the starting five, this group has gone 8-3 with the league's fourth-best net rating, per NBA.com. They have climbed back to fifth in the conference standings, and they are only a game out of fourth.

But they are also only a game up on the eighth seed and three ahead of the ninth. Considering the congestion, the C's need all the W's they can get.

While every contest will be critical, the following three could have an outsized impact on their playoff position.