Warriors' James Wiseman to Train with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett in Offseason

Golden State Warriors rookie center James Wiseman is reportedly planning to work with soon-to-be Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett during the offseason.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau said Monday on the Warriors Off Court podcast (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area) that Wiseman's mother told him about the plan: "One thing his mom told me recently was that James already cannot wait for the offseason to train with Kevin Garnett. They actually have reached out to each other, and they do have plans to work together this summer."

The 20-year-old Wiseman has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but he has also suffered through an injury-plagued campaign, and it's possible his season may be over.

Wiseman went down hard in an April 10 game against the Houston Rockets and was forced to leave after just six minutes of playing time.

An MRI later revealed a torn meniscus in his right knee, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. There was no immediate timeline for a return, and there is some thought he could miss the rest of the year, per Charania.

It was the second significant injury of Wiseman's rookie season after a wrist injury caused him to miss three weeks in February. After a college career that included just three games at Memphis (suspension stemming from his recruitment), there could be concern about the lack of development.

Wiseman has still shown upside when on the floor, averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 39 appearances this season (21.4 MPG). The athleticism and skill set for a player his size (7'0", 240 lbs) create an extremely high ceiling.

Garnett had a similar frame during his playing days and used it to carve out a dominant career.

In 21 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, KG was a 15-time All-Star, one-time MVP, one-time Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA champion.

His career averages of 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds 3.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in 1,462 contests leap off the page and suggest he could be a significant asset in the continued development of Wiseman.