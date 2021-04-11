Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge Will Not Play for Nets vs. Timberwolves

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving (personal reasons, family matter), James Harden (right hamstring strain) and LaMarcus Aldridge (illness, non-COVID) for Monday's game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The news comes in the wake of Kevin Durant returning to the court Wednesday after missing 23 games this season with a hamstring injury.

The trio of Durant, Irving and Harden has appeared in just seven games for the Nets since Harden was acquired in a blockbuster trade this season. All three have been highly effective when healthy, however:

Durant: 28.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.4 BPG, 52.8 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from three

Irving: 27.6 PPG, 6.0 APG, 51.4 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three

Harden: 25.4 PPG, 11.0 APG, 8.7 RPG, 46.7 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from three

Despite the limited time together, Durant told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Saturday that he's been pleased with the development of the Nets this season:

"I think our experiences with Team USA definitely helped. When you're in that environment, I wouldn't say you have to shrink yourself, but you really have to check your ego and figure out when you need to use it. You might have to take a step back in order for the team to be good. And I think we all understand that.

"... I love what we're building. ... Everybody brings their part to it. Everybody's valuable. And we're just trying to create something pretty cool for people to watch, and for us to get the players to come play in."

Harden missed Saturday's 126-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, while Irving was ejected in the contest. The loss dropped the Nets to 36-17, leaving them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Aldridge, the veteran big man has made five appearances (all starts) for the Nets, averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds since joining the team in the buyout market.