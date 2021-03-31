Clippers' Updated Depth Chart After Reported DeMarcus Cousins Contract

Clippers' Updated Depth Chart After Reported DeMarcus Cousins ContractMarch 31, 2021
The Los Angeles Clippers added some depth to the frontcourt with the reported signing of veteran Demarcus Cousins, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.
Despite being a big-name acquisition, there are relatively low expectations for the 30-year-old who was waived by the Houston Rockets in February.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team plans to use him as a No. 3 center behind Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka.
Here is how the latest addition shapes the depth chart for Los Angeles.
Clippers Full Strength Depth Chart
PG: Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson
SG: Paul George, Luke Kennard
SF: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann
PF: Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Patrick Patterson
C: Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac, DeMarcus Cousins
The short-term addition of Cousins will be especially valuable with Ibaka missing the past two weeks with a back injury.
Los Angeles hasn't missed him much with a 6-2 record without Ibaka, but Tuesday's loss to the Orlando Magic might have been a wake-up call after getting outrebounded and receiving little production from the bench.
Cousins isn't the same player who earned four-straight All-Star selections from 2015-18. Injuries have taken a toll on the big man's career, limiting him to just 30 games over the previous two seasons.
He still showed his skill set in 2020-21 with averages of 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 25 appearances with Houston. It could provide the Clippers with another scoring option off the bench and some valuable balance from the frontcourt.
When the team gets healthy, there will now be plenty of options for head coach Tyronn Lue:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he’s had a lot of late nights wondering how his rotations will be when Pat Beverley, Serge Ibaka, Rajon Rondo are back. Lue has plenty of options with emergence of Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac all playing well during this last stretch.
Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris can help stretch the floor from the power forward spot, regardless of which one is in the starting lineup. Zubac and Cousins could be useful against bigger lineups in the Western Conference.
If Cousins remains on the roster, he could be a valuable addition for a squad trying to make a deep run in the playoffs.
