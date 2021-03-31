Clippers' Updated Depth Chart After Reported DeMarcus Cousins Contract

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers added some depth to the frontcourt with the reported signing of veteran Demarcus Cousins, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Despite being a big-name acquisition, there are relatively low expectations for the 30-year-old who was waived by the Houston Rockets in February.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team plans to use him as a No. 3 center behind Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka.

Here is how the latest addition shapes the depth chart for Los Angeles.

Clippers Full Strength Depth Chart

PG: Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson

SG: Paul George, Luke Kennard

SF: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann

PF: Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Patrick Patterson

C: Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac, DeMarcus Cousins

The short-term addition of Cousins will be especially valuable with Ibaka missing the past two weeks with a back injury.

Los Angeles hasn't missed him much with a 6-2 record without Ibaka, but Tuesday's loss to the Orlando Magic might have been a wake-up call after getting outrebounded and receiving little production from the bench.

Cousins isn't the same player who earned four-straight All-Star selections from 2015-18. Injuries have taken a toll on the big man's career, limiting him to just 30 games over the previous two seasons.

He still showed his skill set in 2020-21 with averages of 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 25 appearances with Houston. It could provide the Clippers with another scoring option off the bench and some valuable balance from the frontcourt.

When the team gets healthy, there will now be plenty of options for head coach Tyronn Lue:

Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris can help stretch the floor from the power forward spot, regardless of which one is in the starting lineup. Zubac and Cousins could be useful against bigger lineups in the Western Conference.

If Cousins remains on the roster, he could be a valuable addition for a squad trying to make a deep run in the playoffs.