    Steve Nash: There's a 'Chance' LaMarcus Aldridge Debuts for Nets This Week

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday there is a "chance" LaMarcus Aldridge could debut with the team later this week, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.  

    When asked about the situation Monday, Nash said the big man would probably miss two-to-four games while he ramps up his conditioning:

    The Nets are scheduled to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, both at home, before a road game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

    Aldridge signed with Brooklyn earlier this week after agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

    The forward was in the midst of his sixth year with the Spurs, but the two sides mutually agreed they would part ways earlier this month.

    Aldridge had been limited by a hip injury and a stomach ailment and has only played 21 games in 2020-21. He last appeared in a game when he scored two points in a loss to the Nets on March 1.

    The time away could slow his transition to Brooklyn, although the team can remain patient as it prepares for a postseason run.

    There should still be high expectations for Aldridge when he gets back to full strength. The seven-time All-Star has averaged 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game during his career.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Even with decreased production in recent years, he was still an impact player in 2019-20 with averages of 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

    The addition provides the Nets with another proven player in the lineup alongside James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin. It will also give the team added depth at center with DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton.

    Related

      Warriors Rejected Brooklyn's Offer Of Spencer Dinwiddie For Kelly Oubre

      Warriors Rejected Brooklyn's Offer Of Spencer Dinwiddie For Kelly Oubre
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Warriors Rejected Brooklyn's Offer Of Spencer Dinwiddie For Kelly Oubre

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Jazz Plane Makes Emergency Landing

      Utah confirms the team plane had to make an emergency landing after hitting a flock of birds (Fox13)

      Jazz Plane Makes Emergency Landing
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jazz Plane Makes Emergency Landing

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup

      The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup

      Frank Urbina
      via HoopsHype

      The Nets and Lakers Fortify Their Rosters on the Buyout Market. Plus: Zion Williamson’s Monster Performance Against the Mavericks.

      The Nets and Lakers Fortify Their Rosters on the Buyout Market. Plus: Zion Williamson’s Monster Performance Against the Mavericks.
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      The Nets and Lakers Fortify Their Rosters on the Buyout Market. Plus: Zion Williamson’s Monster Performance Against the Mavericks.

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer