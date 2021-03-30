Steve Nash: There's a 'Chance' LaMarcus Aldridge Debuts for Nets This Week

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday there is a "chance" LaMarcus Aldridge could debut with the team later this week, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

When asked about the situation Monday, Nash said the big man would probably miss two-to-four games while he ramps up his conditioning:

The Nets are scheduled to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, both at home, before a road game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Aldridge signed with Brooklyn earlier this week after agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

The forward was in the midst of his sixth year with the Spurs, but the two sides mutually agreed they would part ways earlier this month.

Aldridge had been limited by a hip injury and a stomach ailment and has only played 21 games in 2020-21. He last appeared in a game when he scored two points in a loss to the Nets on March 1.

The time away could slow his transition to Brooklyn, although the team can remain patient as it prepares for a postseason run.

There should still be high expectations for Aldridge when he gets back to full strength. The seven-time All-Star has averaged 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game during his career.

Even with decreased production in recent years, he was still an impact player in 2019-20 with averages of 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The addition provides the Nets with another proven player in the lineup alongside James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin. It will also give the team added depth at center with DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton.