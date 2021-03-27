Nets' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After LaMarcus Aldridge Contract

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have added another seven All-Star appearances to their cabal of big-name talent.

LaMarcus Aldridge committed to joining the Nets on Saturday, agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets hope Aldridge will help fortify their big-man rotation, with the former San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers star joining Blake Griffin among Brooklyn's buyout coups. San Antonio reached a buyout agreement with Aldridge after failing to trade him by Thursday's deadline.

Here's a look at the Nets' projected rotation.

PG: James Harden, Chris Chiozza

James Harden, Chris Chiozza SG: Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, Tyler Johnson

Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, Tyler Johnson SF: Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot PF: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Jeff Green, Alize Johnson

Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Jeff Green, Alize Johnson C: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Jordan, Nicolas Claxton

The Nets roster now has a combined 41 All-Star appearances, by far the most among NBA teams.

While the names on the roster are clearly starry, Aldridge, Griffin and Jordan are well beyond their primes. Aldridge averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21 games with the Spurs, numbers that were either the worst or second-worst of his career.

The Spurs chose to move forward without Aldridge the rest of this season despite being firmly in the Western Conference playoff race, replacing him with Jakob Poeltl in the middle. San Antonio was 7.2 points per 100 possessions worse with Aldridge on the floor this season. His athletic deterioration was particularly noticeable on the defensive end, with Spurs opponents destroying them with Aldridge in the lineup.

The Nets' impressive accumulation of talent has a glaring defense problem. Neither Harden nor Irving have ever been plus defenders; Griffin, Aldridge and Jordan are well beyond their athletic primes and can't hang on that end the way they used to; Durant is arguably the team's best defensive starter, and he's coming off an Achilles rupture and has missed about half the season with a hamstring injury.

There's a real possibility that Aldridge, Griffin or Jordan will find themselves out of the rotation in favor of the more switchable Nicolas Claxton by the postseason. Claxton has been impressive using his size and athleticism in the middle since the Nets' trade of Jarrett Allen to Cleveland.

At the very least, this isn't the home-run signing it may appear to be on paper.