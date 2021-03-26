    Danny Ainge: Celtics Made Deadline Deals Because I Want Our Players to Feel Hope

    Tim Daniels

    Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Friday he sensed "discouragement" within the team, which led him to make several deals before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

    The team's moves were highlighted by the acquisition of shooting guard Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic, and it also brought in center Luke Kornet and power forward Moritz Wagner as part of a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

    Ainge explained his mindset that led to the deadline additions:

    "This is a team I put together. I am responsible for it. I think that you talked about patience, I think I am very, very patient. I've been at this a long time. I think there's a time to overreact, but I didn't feel pressure to do any of these things. I feel that this is a deal I would have done at any time over the last few years, probably, with this opportunity. But I guess the greatest pressure is just I want our players to feel hope, and I want our coach to feel hope, and I sense some discouragement internally with our guys. So that was one reason why we did something now as opposed to waiting down the road."

                      

