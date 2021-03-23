Heat Trade Rumors: Examining 2021 Deadline Reports

0 of 3

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

After reaching the NBA Finals last season, the Miami Heat got off to a slow start in the 2020-21 campaign. They lost 14 of their first 21 games and had only one winning streak (a two-game run) over that span. However, things have gotten better since then.

Miami is currently 22-21 and sits in fourth in the Eastern Conference. But it's a tight race, as there are five teams with either a 22-21 or 21-22 record, and it's more important to finish in the top six this year due to the play-in tournament that will feature the Nos. 7-10 seeds from each conference this postseason.

As the Heat look to make a push toward the playoffs, they could still add to their roster over the next few days, with the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

They've already made one recent trade, sending Meyers Leonard to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Trevor Ariza last week.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz surrounding Miami as the deadline nears.