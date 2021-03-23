Clippers Rumors: Reviewing Latest Trade Chatter Before 2021 Deadline Day

0 of 3

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

At 28-16, the Los Angeles Clippers sit fourth in the Western Conference and just a handful of games ahead of the ninth-place Golden State Warriors. If Los Angeles wants to lock in a top seed and contend, the team needs to make some adjustments.

Having dealt forward Mfiondu Kabengele to the Sacramento Kings, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles seems intent on a move. The trade opens up a roster spot and clears $2.6 million in cap space.

And it seems that the Clips have keyed in on their intended area for improvement: their point-guard rotation. The top-seeded Utah Jazz have Mike Conley, the second-seeded Phoenix Suns have Chris Paul and the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers retooled this past offseason, bringing in Dennis Schroder to accompany LeBron James.

The Clippers? They've got a rotation of Patrick Beverley and...Reggie Jackson (and, more of a combo guard, Lou Williams). No one really moves the playmaking needle, and Los Angeles appears aware, as The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the front office is aggressively looking at trade targets.

Among those options, the Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry and New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball are clear favorites. But, unlikely to pull off a deal for either, the Clips are reportedly inquiring about the Oklahoma City Thunder's George Hill and Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio. All options are capable of boosting L.A.'s ball-handling rotation.