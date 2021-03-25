    Jabari Parker Reportedly Expected to Be Released by Kings

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 25, 2021

    Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Kings won 129-125. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    The Sacramento Kings are expected to release forward Jabari Parker, per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area.

    The 26-year-old Parker has only played three games this season. The league's health and safety protocols forced him to miss action on two separate occasions. He was also listed as out for a Jan. 4 game against the Golden State Warriors for personal reasons.

    Parker made his season debut on Feb. 20 with two points in nine minutes against the Chicago Bulls before scoring six points in 16 minutes versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Parker then sat because of the league's health and safety protocols and returned on March 15, playing two scoreless minutes against the Charlotte Hornets. He has not played since.

    Parker's last extended action occurred last season with the Atlanta Hawks, who traded him to the Kings midway through the campaign. Parker averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per contest over 32 games (23 starts) for the Hawks.

    His best season occurred in 2016-17, when he posted 20.1 points on 49.0 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Milwaukee Bucks, who took him No. 2 overall in the 2014 NBA draft.

    Parker left for his hometown Bulls in free agency during the 2018 offseason. He played for the Washington Wizards and Hawks in between the Bulls and Kings stints.

    Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Kings seemed willing to deal both Parker and Kings power forward Nemanja Bjelica before the March 25 trade deadline. The Kings found a suitor for Bjelica in the Miami Heat, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Parker wasn't dealt before the deadline, but he's available as a free agent as the regular season enters the home stretch.

