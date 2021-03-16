Lakers' LeBron James Discusses Experience Surrounding NBA Trade Deadline

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James opened up about his experience with the NBA trade deadline while talking to reporters following Monday's victory over the Golden State Warriors (around 6:40 mark):

"Unless you have any type of transactions that happen with your team, you really don't get too much involved in it. Besides just having sidebars and seeing which teams improved and which teams didn't improve and which teams could have gotten this guy, that guy, whatever. ... That's the way it's always been, not always, but for the last five to seven years, 10 years of my career with the trade deadline, buyouts, things of that nature. Ten days, it's going to happen really fast. So we'll see what happens during the next 10 days."

He also said he does not know what to expect at this year's trade deadline.

The Lakers may not make many moves because they were so active this offseason.

They traded for Dennis Schroder and signed Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews and Marc Gasol, among other moves. That was plenty of talent to add to a team coming off a championship, and the Harrell addition also helped weaken the rival L.A. Clippers because he was such a key piece for their team in 2019-20.

As a result of those moves and last season's title, the start of this season took on something of a Lakers- against-the-field feel. However, they are only third in the Western Conference at 26-13, in part because Anthony Davis has missed so much time with a calf injury and Achilles tendinosis.

Los Angeles is chasing the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns at this point, but it proved inside the Walt Disney World Resort's bubble that it doesn't need home-court advantage to win a title.

Getting a healthy Davis back will be a more important addition than any player the Purple and Gold could realistically add prior to the March 25 trade deadline. That doesn't mean they won't be active in discussions, but the core is already talented enough to win another title.

If nothing else, it seems as though James will at least be having "sidebars" to discuss which teams improve heading into the season's stretch run.