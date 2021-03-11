Lakers' Complete Guide to 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are the defending NBA champs.

They arguably have the Association's best two-man tandem in LeBron James and, when healthy, Anthony Davis.

If anyone could afford to stand pat between now and the March 25 trade deadline, surely this is the squad, right?

Well, not exactly.

The Lakers stumbled into the All-Star break with just three wins to show for their last 10 outings. While some of this can be explained by Davis' absence—he last suited up on Feb. 14 because of a calf strain—their 17th-ranked offense points to some greater issues with this roster.

That could mean the Purple and Gold have a relatively busy swap season. In which case, it makes perfect sense to put together a thorough deadline guide for the reigning champs.