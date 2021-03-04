2021 NBA MVP Odds: 76ers' Joel Embiid Overtakes LeBron James as Betting Favorite

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is the favorite to be named the 2020-21 NBA MVP.

In the latest odds from FanDuel on Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers big man moved into the lead at +210 (bet $100 to win $210), overtaking Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is at +260.

Also in the race are Denver's Nikola Jokic (+420) and Golden State's Stephen Curry (+1200).

Embiid's odds jump comes after he helped the 76ers upend the NBA's best team Wednesday, posting 40 points and 19 rebounds in a matchup against the Utah Jazz and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

That was Embiid's fifth 40-10 game—a stat line that has only been achieved four times this season by anyone other than him.

Through 30 games, Embiid is averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds. Conversely, LeBron has posted 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists through 36 outings and missed his first game of the season Wednesday.

Both teams have similar record entering the All-Star break, with the Lakers at 24-13 and 76ers 24-12. However, L.A. sits fourth in the strong Western Conference, while Philadelphia is No. 1 in the East.

Both players will appear in the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday, but they'll get a chance to go head-to-head during regular-season action when the Sixers meet the Lakers at Staples Center on March 25.

