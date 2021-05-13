X

    Knicks' Derrick Rose out vs. Spurs Because of Ankle Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2021

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose dribbles during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will miss Thursday's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained left ankle, the team announced.

    Acquired via trade from the Detroit Pistons in February, Rose's performance level has been up and down since his return to New York. He's averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists while getting 26.9 minutes per game under coach Tom Thibodeau.

    The Knicks have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season, sitting at 38-31 (sixth place in the Eastern Conference).

    They are currently jockeying for playoff positioning and the No. 4 seed with the Atlanta Hawks (39-31) and Miami Heat (38-31), so Rose's absence will be felt as they look to avoid a potential first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks.

    The team announced that Reggie Bullock, Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley will be available for Thursday's contest, however, while Elfrid Payton will see a bigger role with Rose out of the lineup. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Reddit Argues Jokic to NYK 😂

      NBA Reddit loves u/YKLogos' take on why Jokic should sign with New York...his nickname could be 'Knickola' 📲

      Reddit Argues Jokic to NYK 😂
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Reddit Argues Jokic to NYK 😂

      YKLogos
      via reddit

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      📈 Juzang's draft stock rising? 🤔 ASU's Bagley may return to school 📲 @Jonwass has the latest prospect buzz

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Randle Wants to Retire with Knicks

      Julius Randle says he hopes 'to retire as a New York Knick' amid reports of potential extension talks this summer 🗽

      Randle Wants to Retire with Knicks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Randle Wants to Retire with Knicks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid Thought His Season Was Over After Injury vs. Wizards

      'As soon as I fell, the first thing that I'm thinking is: 'My season is over''

      Embiid Thought His Season Was Over After Injury vs. Wizards
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Thought His Season Was Over After Injury vs. Wizards

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report