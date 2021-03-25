Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for Clippers vs. Spurs with Foot Injury

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs because of right foot soreness, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Leonard already missed time this season with back, mouth and leg injuries. He was also held out for health and safety protocols in January and has sat out one of the legs in back-to-back games throughout his career as a means of load management.

When healthy, the San Diego State product is one of the best players in the league as a two-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Defensive selection, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Star who can take over a game on the offensive side and defend the opponent's best player on the other end.

He is averaging 25.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.

Paul George is another two-way star who can do many of the same things as Leonard and will be counted on to anchor the attack when Kawhi is sidelined. Look for the combination of Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Terance Mann to see more playing time as well.

Still, the only way the Clippers (29-16, third in the Western Conference) can realistically compete for a title is if Leonard is healthy and on the floor.