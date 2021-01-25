Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Out for Clippers vs. Hawks Due to Safety Protocols

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will miss Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Guard Patrick Beverley has also been ruled out due to right knee soreness.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, the NBA implemented new protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the league has dealt with an increased number of postponements in recent weeks, there have been new protocols put into place:

Los Angeles is currently scheduled to play four games over the course of the next week. In addition to Tuesday's contest against the Hawks, the Clippers are slated to face the Miami Heat (Thursday), the Orlando Magic (Friday) and the New York Knicks (Sunday). Tuesday marks the start of a six-game road trip, which will run through Feb. 3.

It's unclear how long Leonard and George will be out of the lineup. For the time being, however, the Clippers will need to find a way to win without their top two players.

Leonard is averaging 25.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 15 games this season. George is posting 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists through 16 appearances.

The Clippers are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA's best record (13-4).