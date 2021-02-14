Kawhi Leonard Out for Clippers vs. Cavs with Leg Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left lower leg contusion.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported the news.

The 29-year-old missed time earlier this season because of the NBA's health and safety protocols and after he needed stitches for a cut in his mouth he suffered during a Christmas Day game. He is also someone who has missed games for load management at times during his career.

When healthy, Leonard is on the short list of the best players in the league.

The San Diego State product is averaging 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game as someone who can take over a contest on the offensive side all while shutting down the opponent's best playmaker on the defensive end.

Leonard is a two-time champion with two Defensive Player of the Year awards, two NBA Finals MVPs, four All-NBA selections, six All-Defensive selections and four All-Star selections. His presence is a major reason the Clippers are expected to contend for a championship in the daunting Western Conference.

Look for Paul George to play the role of two-way game-changer if Leonard is sidelined for longer, while Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Luke Kennard and Patrick Patterson will likely see more playing time.