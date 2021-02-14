    Kawhi Leonard Out for Clippers vs. Cavs with Leg Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021
    Alerted 13m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left lower leg contusion.

    ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported the news.

    The 29-year-old missed time earlier this season because of the NBA's health and safety protocols and after he needed stitches for a cut in his mouth he suffered during a Christmas Day game. He is also someone who has missed games for load management at times during his career.

    When healthy, Leonard is on the short list of the best players in the league.

    The San Diego State product is averaging 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game as someone who can take over a contest on the offensive side all while shutting down the opponent's best playmaker on the defensive end.

    Leonard is a two-time champion with two Defensive Player of the Year awards, two NBA Finals MVPs, four All-NBA selections, six All-Defensive selections and four All-Star selections. His presence is a major reason the Clippers are expected to contend for a championship in the daunting Western Conference.

    Look for Paul George to play the role of two-way game-changer if Leonard is sidelined for longer, while Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Luke Kennard and Patrick Patterson will likely see more playing time.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      KD Out Next 2 Games

      Nets announce Durant will miss time with mild left hamstring strain

      KD Out Next 2 Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Out Next 2 Games

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      The LA Clippers Cannot Carelessly Trade Lou Williams

      The LA Clippers Cannot Carelessly Trade Lou Williams
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      The LA Clippers Cannot Carelessly Trade Lou Williams

      Farbod Esnaashari
      via Sports Illustrated LA Clippers News, Analysis and More

      Which Western Conference Teams Could Clippers See in First Round?

      Which Western Conference Teams Could Clippers See in First Round?
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Which Western Conference Teams Could Clippers See in First Round?

      Clips Nation
      via Clips Nation

      NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded Next 🔁

      Five names who will attract the attention of buyers before the deadline

      NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded Next 🔁
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded Next 🔁

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report