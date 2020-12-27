Kawhi Leonard Won't Play for Clippers vs. Mavericks After Injury to Mouth

Kawhi Leonard Won't Play for Clippers vs. Mavericks After Injury to MouthDecember 27, 2020
Kawhi Leonard will miss his team's Sunday afternoon game against the Dallas Mavericks with a mouth injury, and Luke Kennard will take his place in the starting lineup, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
Leonard, who required stitches after suffering a cut in his mouth during a Christmas Day victory over the Denver Nuggets, is someone who has grown accustomed to missing time during the regular season as a method of remaining healthier going into the playoffs.
In fact, the 2016-17 season is the only time in his career he played more than 72 games.
When healthy, the four-time All-Star is one of the best players in the league as a two-way force who can take over games with his ability to score from the outside, attack the lane and slow the opponent's top option as a lockdown defender.
He averaged 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game during his first season with the Clippers in 2019-20 and has responded with 23.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 2020-21.
While Los Angeles doesn't have anyone else on the roster who can replicate what Leonard does on a nightly basis, Paul George is another two-way wing who can fill the No. 1 role if the two-time Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined following this setback.
Look for Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Patrick Patterson to see more time as well.
