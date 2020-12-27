Kawhi Leonard Won't Play for Clippers vs. Mavericks After Injury to Mouth

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard will miss his team's Sunday afternoon game against the Dallas Mavericks with a mouth injury, and Luke Kennard will take his place in the starting lineup, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Leonard, who required stitches after suffering a cut in his mouth during a Christmas Day victory over the Denver Nuggets, is someone who has grown accustomed to missing time during the regular season as a method of remaining healthier going into the playoffs.

In fact, the 2016-17 season is the only time in his career he played more than 72 games.

When healthy, the four-time All-Star is one of the best players in the league as a two-way force who can take over games with his ability to score from the outside, attack the lane and slow the opponent's top option as a lockdown defender.

He averaged 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game during his first season with the Clippers in 2019-20 and has responded with 23.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 2020-21.

While Los Angeles doesn't have anyone else on the roster who can replicate what Leonard does on a nightly basis, Paul George is another two-way wing who can fill the No. 1 role if the two-time Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined following this setback.

Look for Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Patrick Patterson to see more time as well.