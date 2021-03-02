    Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out vs. Celtics Because of Back Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021
    Alerted 46m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was ruled out of Wednesday's game vs. the Boston Celtics with back spasms, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

    The 29-year-old remains the centerpiece of the Clippers, averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season. He's paired with Paul George and a talented supporting cast to give L.A. one of the better rosters in basketball and legitimate title hopes. 

    The Clippers sit at 24-12 on the season, third in the Western Conference.

    Load management has been a part of the San Diego State product's life the past several seasons, as he attempts to stay healthy for deep playoff pushes. That worked out nicely during the 2018-19 season, when a fresh Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the first title in organization history. 

    It didn't play as well during his first season with the Clippers, though, when teammates reportedly felt he received preferential treatment. 

    But the Clippers have made some serious personnel and coaching changes, seeing players like Montrezl Harrell and Landry Shamet depart and former head coach Doc Rivers leave as well. In came Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard, while Tyronn Lue took over as head coach. 

    It's title or bust for the Clippers in the Leonard-George era. There's no real replacing Leonard while he's out, though players such as Batum, Kennard and Marcus Morris Sr. should play a bigger role until he returns.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tyronn Lue Leads with a Spirit of Accountability

      Tyronn Lue Leads with a Spirit of Accountability
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Tyronn Lue Leads with a Spirit of Accountability

      Mirjam Swanson
      via Daily News

      Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Celtics

      Clippers star (back spasms) was late scratch for tonight's TNT game

      Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Celtics
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Celtics

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Skills Challenge Participants

      🏀 Luka Doncic 🏀 Chris Paul 🏀 Robert Covington 🏀 Julius Randle 🏀 Domantas Sabonis 🏀 Nikola Vucevic 🍿 All-Star Sunday | March 7 on TNT

      NBA Skills Challenge Participants
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Skills Challenge Participants

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA 3-Pt Contest Participants ☔

      👌 Stephen Curry 👌 Devin Booker 👌 Donovan Mitchell 👌 Jayson Tatum 👌 Jaylen Brown 👌 Zach LaVine 🍿 All-Star Sunday | March 7 on TNT

      NBA 3-Pt Contest Participants ☔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA 3-Pt Contest Participants ☔

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report