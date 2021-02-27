Kevin Durant Will Still Be NBA All-Star Captain Despite Missing Game with Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will stay on as an All-Star Game captain despite being out through the NBA All-Star break with a left hamstring strain, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

Durant was named as one of the two All-Star captains alongside Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James after earning the second-most All-Star Game fan votes. He and James will pick their All-Star teams Thursday.

Per Nichols, it's unknown whether Durant will still travel to the game, which is set to take place in Atlanta on March 7. Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has replaced Durant on the All-Star Game roster.

The NBA All-Star Game switched to its current captain format in 2018, with the two players receiving the most fan votes earning the right to pick their own teams.

James has earned the honor for all four seasons of this format. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (2018) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020) also ran their own teams.

This marks Durant's first time as a captain. He's been sensational this season, averaging 29.0 points on 52.4 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for a Nets team currently neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia 76ers for first in the Eastern Conference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Durant will have the opportunity to pick a couple of current teammates in guards Kyrie Irving and James Harden as well as an old one in Curry, who played with KD on the Warriors from 2016 to 2019.

We'll see who KD picks shortly, as the draft is set to take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.