Updated Report Card Grades for Every NBA Team

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA standings may seem like the only form of report card we need. They're dispassionate, and they tell us exactly how every team grades out by the metrics that ultimately matter most: wins and losses.

We know every team enters the season with different expectations, though. Framed that way, it's easy to give a superior grade to a team further down the standings. Everything's relative, and here, we're going to judge all 30 teams on the basis of what they've done compared to what they entered the season hoping to do.

Success isn't objective. It's the measure of what you've accomplished relative to your capability.

Meeting expectations earns a C. Fall short of or exceed them, and that'll move the mark below or above average. We'll also leave room to improve or knock down a grade for smaller surprises or disappointments—like a prospect developing (or not).

Factoring in the disparate impact of injuries and health-and-safety-protocol-related absences will be tricky, but we'll do our best to be fair. And finally, we'll also give a little extra weight to recent play. The whole year matters, but as teams hit their midseason strides, we get a better sense of their quality.

Red pens ready.