Clippers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign 10-Day Contract After Rockets Release

Veteran center DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly working toward a contract agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers after previously parting ways with the Houston Rockets.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the signing, pending the clearance of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the sides are "discussing a 10-day contract," but a final decision isn't expected until next week.

Cousins began the year with the Rockets, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game. He moved in and out of the starting lineup during the first two months of the season, but Houston decided to move on while going younger with Christian Wood in the frontcourt, per Charania.

Houston waived him Feb. 23.

The Rockets' fall to the bottom of the Western Conference standings likely spurred the decision to focus on the future.

It put Cousins on the move again after a whirlwind past few years for the 30-year-old.

The four-time All-Star was one of the best big men in the NBA from 2014 to 2018, thriving with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. He was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 2017-18 before an Achilles injury ended his season and derailed his career.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors the next year but only appeared in 30 games before suffering a quad injury on the way to the NBA Finals. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 before tearing his ACL and missing the entire season.

Though his numbers in 2020-21 represent career lows in most categories, the ability to stay healthy remains encouraging.

The Clippers will hope this continues as he provides valuable depth and experience in the frontcourt for a team with high expectations. He'll compete with Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac for playing time when the roster is at full strength.

Even if he can't replicate his past production, Cousins can help on both ends of the court and could make this a scarier lineup for the stretch run.